The Jets are expected to pick up Williams' fifth-year team option, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Williams, now entering his fourth season, hasn't produced to the degree some expected of the 2015 first-rounder. However, his sack total -- Williams has only 12 sacks in 48 games -- isn't entirely reflective of his pass-rushing impact when considering Williams has 65 quarterback hits to date, including 25 from the 2017 campaign when he played through a preseason wrist injury. The Jets' decision to pick up his team option for the 2019 season is thus not surprising in the slightest, especially since Williams' salary for that fifth year won't become guaranteed until the start of the new league year next spring.