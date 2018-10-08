Williams recorded five tackles (two solo), including two sacks in Sunday's win over Denver.

Williams now has three sacks over the past two weeks after failing to notch one in the team's first-three games. He's now bested his total from last season and is on pace for the highest single-season sack output of his career. He'll aim to continue his success and take down Andrew Luck as the Jets face off against the Colts next Sunday.

