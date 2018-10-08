Jets' Leonard Williams: Two sacks in Week 5 win
Williams recorded five tackles (two solo), including two sacks in Sunday's win over Denver.
Williams now has three sacks over the past two weeks after failing to notch one in the team's first-three games. He's now bested his total from last season and is on pace for the highest single-season sack output of his career. He'll aim to continue his success and take down Andrew Luck as the Jets face off against the Colts next Sunday.
More News
-
Jets' Leonard Williams: Records first sack of season•
-
Jets' Leonard Williams: Has fifth-year option exercised•
-
Jets' Leonard Williams: Struggles to duplicate 2016 returns•
-
Jets' Leonard Williams: Avoids injury report•
-
Jets' Leonard Williams: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Jets' Leonard Williams: Injures back in losing effort•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Carson and Davis?
Running back committees have become our reality in Fantasy Football. Heath Cummings dissects...
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...