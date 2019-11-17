Play

Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Active for Sunday's game

Bell (ribs/knee/illness) is listed as active for Sunday's game against Washington.

Nine games into the 2019 season, Bell continues to dominate the Jets' backfield touches, but his 143 carries have yielded a modest average of 3.1 yards to go along with two rushing TDs. His fantasy utility has, however, been salvaged by his presence in New York's passing game, as the 27-year-old has hauled in 44 of his 55 targets for 276 yards and a TD. Bell does at least have a favorable matchup Sunday, with Washington 1-8 and coming off a pair of losses in which opposing backs Dalvin Cook (in Week 8) and Devin Singletary (in Week 9) turned in productive fantasy efforts.

