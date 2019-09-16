Bell (shoulder) is active for Monday's game versus the Browns, Randy Lange of the Jets' official site reports.

After a week in which he injured his shoulder in practice and put his status for Week 2 in question, Bell nonetheless is available to the Jets offense. By deactivating reserve RB Bilal Powell, the Jets are signaling that Bell is in line for a typical heavy workload, but Ty Montgomery and Trenton Cannon are on hand in the event Bell needs a breather.