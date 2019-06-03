Bell arrived at the Jets' facility and is expected to report for mandatory minicamp Tuesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Bell was absent for voluntary workouts and OTAs, as he elected to work out on his own during the offseason. It's nothing new for the 27-year-old, who employed a similar strategy while with the Steelers. Fresh off signing a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the Jets in March, Bell is poised to be the centerpiece of the offense after sitting out the 2018 season.