Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Avoids structural damage to knee

Coach Adam Gase said Wednesday that Bell's MRI revealed no structural damage to his knee or ankle, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports. The running back won't practice Wednesday, with Gase noting that Bell is "pretty sore."

The Jets' decision to elevate running back Josh Adams from the practice squad Tuesday initially seemed to indicate more concern about Bell's health, but Adam Schefter of ESPN later relayed New York made the transaction to block other teams from signing Adams. Gase's comments support the notion that Bell isn't dealing with a major injury, with the coach predicting that the 27-year-old would be ready to play Sunday against the Giants, per Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. Bell would ideally return to practice as a full participant by the end of the week for his fantasy managers to feel more confident about his availability to handle a normal workload Sunday.