Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Back over 100 scrimmage yards
Bell rushed 17 times for 66 yards and caught eight of nine targets for 55 more in Sunday's 26-18 loss to the Dolphins.
Workload certainly wasn't a problem for Bell after his light usage in Week 8, as coach Adam Gase leaned on the running back perhaps to a fault, calling a few third-down running plays that failed when a pass might have done the trick. New York is quickly spiraling into dysfunction, which is not a good formula for a running back, as it's tough to garner much volume when you're playing from behind. Bell is able to alleviate some of those issues due to his proficiency as a receiver, but his fantasy value is nowhere near its Pittsburgh peak, and that should remain the case through the remainder of the 2019 campaign.
