Bell was pulled from practice Wednesday due to tightness in his hamstring, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Coach Adam Gase seemed to downplay the injury but didn't really get into details. Bell's absence opened up some first-team reps for fourth-round rookie La'Mical Perine, who then broke free for a 36-yard gain on his first carry with the starters. If Bell were to miss games this season, the Jets likely would rely on Perine and Frank Gore to split the workload in the backfield. There's already been plenty of speculation that Bell won't match last year's 82.4 percent snap share or 20.7 touches per game, though he can afford to lose some work and still provide better fantasy production if he drags his efficiency (3.2 YPC, 7.0 YPR) out of the gutter. In any case, the Jets likely will take a cautious approach and keep Bell out of practice for at least one or two sessions after Wednesday.