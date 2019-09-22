Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Bottled up as offense struggles

Bell rushed 18 times for 35 yards and caught all four of his targets for 28 more yards in Sunday's 30-14 loss to the Patriots.

New York's offense couldn't get anything going in this one -- the team's first touchdown came on special teams and the second on an interception. Volume is not an issue for Bell, but he's having trouble finding any room with opposing defenses keying on the run while the Jets trot out third-string quarterback Luke Falk. Bell's production should pick up once starting quarterback Sam Darnold returns from mononucleosis, and the team is hoping that will happen as soon as Week 5 in Philadelphia after a Week 4 bye.