Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Called 'fine' by Gase

Coach Adam Gase termed Bell "fine" after emerging from Sunday's 34-27 win against the Giants with sore ribs, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Bell dealt with knee and ankle injuries in practice last week and appears as if he'll have limitations this week as well. The combination of health concerns didn't help his efficiency on the ground Sunday, as he managed 34 yards on 18 carries. However, he helped his cause with by scoring a TD and hauling in all four targets for 34 yards. There's no indication that Bell's upcoming availability is in peril, but Wednesday's practice report will give a sense of his current standing.