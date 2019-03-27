Coach Adam Gase said the Jets will cater the offense around Bell in 2019, Randy Lange of the team's official site reports. "We'll easily be able to adapt to what Le'Veon does in the run game," Gase mentioned. "It's just going to take more of the chemistry part of line, him, quarterback, receivers, tight ends, everybody just getting used to playing with each other. And the run schemes that he's really good at, we'd be fools to not to do those."

After holding out last season, Bell finally wrested himself free of the Steelers, and despite missing out on the $14.5 franchise tender, he netted a four-year, $52.5 million contract from the Jets during the legal tampering period in mid-March. He immediately becomes the focus of the entire Jets offense behind signal-caller Sam Darnold, who showed promise in 13 starts as a rookie. Bell himself is just 27 years old, but he also had the most touches (1,252) and snaps (2,932) among running backs between 2014 and 2018. Gase addressed the high usage, saying, "We'll keep an eye on that." During the aforementioned stretch, Bell averaged 409 touches for 2,200 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns per 16 games, so there's little doubt he'll be among the first handful of players selected during draft season.