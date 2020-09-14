Coach Adam Gase said after Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Bills that he regrets leaving Bell (hamstring) in the game after the running back was injured late in the first half, ESPN.com's Rich Cimini reports.

Bell hurt his hamstring on an awkward tumble while running a route on which he drew a holding penalty against the defense just before halftime. The running back emerged from the locker room with a wrap on his leg and played five snaps in the third quarter before being taken out of the game when it became apparent that he lacked burst. Gase will likely play things extra safe with Bell's injury moving forward, which means there's a good chance the well-paid running back is kept out of the team's Week 2 clash with San Francisco. Bell's status should become more apparent once the Jets start practicing during the week.