Bell (hamstring) will participate in the Jets' practice Wednesday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Per Vacchiano, the Jets are tentatively planning to activate Bell from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals, assuming his hamstring holds up during practice this week. If that's the case, Bell would presumably reclaim his position as the Jets' top back, with Frank Gore moving into a complementary/short-yardage role and La'Mical Perine also in the mix. That said, the 0-4 Jets could be cautious with their usage of Bell in his expected return to action Sunday, though such a scenario could provide a needed boost to an offense that will be helmed by Joe Flacco, who will start at quarterback in place of the injured Sam Darnold (shoulder).