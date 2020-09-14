Coach Adam Gase said Monday that Bell (hamstring) could "be looking at a couple weeks," Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Gase declined to put a specific timetable on Bell's return, and Rich Cimini of ESPN.com notes he also said the veteran's conditioning could allow him to recover ahead of schedule. Still, the 28-year-old appears to be trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's contest against the 49ers. With La'Mical Perine (ankle) still nursing an injury, the Jets could be forced to roll with Frank Gore and Josh Adams out of the backfield if Bell indeed misses time.