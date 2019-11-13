Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Dealing with illness

Bell will miss Wednesday's practice due to an illness, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Listed on the Week 10 practice report with knee and ankle issues, Bell then suffered a rib injury in the second half of Sunday's 34-27 win over the Giants. He said the new ailment wouldn't impact his status for Week 11 in Washington, but he'll nonetheless be absent from practice Wednesday, now recovering from an illness. Coach Adam Gase said the the illness isn't mononucleosis, per Connor Hughes of The Athletic.