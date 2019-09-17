Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Double-digit receptions on MNF
Bell ran for 68 yards on 21 carries, and hauled in all 10 of his targets for a total of 61 receiving yards during Monday's 23-3 loss to Cleveland.
Bell is off to a slow start on the ground in the early stages of his 2019 redemption tour, averaging a meager 3.4 yards per rush against Buffalo and Cleveland defenses that last year ranked 16th and 28th against the run, respectively. His receiving production has been what's kept vested fantasy GMs content thus far, as the two-time All-Pro has amassed 16 receptions for 93 yards and one touchdown through his first two regular-season outings for Gang Green. In Week 3, he and the Jets may be forced to face the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots with a third-string quarterback directing the offense. New England's defense has been dominant in all facets to this point, ranking top 10 against both the pass and the run, while allowing three combined points to the Steelers and Dolphins.
