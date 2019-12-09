Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Expected back Thursday

Bell (illness) is close to 100 percent and expected to play Thursday night against the Ravens, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Bell missed Sunday's win over the Dolphins with the flu, but he's been cleared to return to the Jets' facility Monday and thus is on track to return to action Week 15. Meanwhile, Mehta adds that if the team had practiced Monday, Bilal Powell (ankle, illness) -- who filled in for Bell in Week 14 -- would not have participated.