Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Expected to play Sunday

Bell (ribs/knee/illness), who is listed as questionable on the official injury report, is expected to to play Sunday against Washington, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bell didn't practice Wednesday as a result of his illness. Bell was then able to log limited practices both Thursday and Friday, so this report adds to the positive outlook. Fantasy owners will still want to check that he's active before the 1 p.m. ET. kickoff.