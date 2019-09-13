Per coach Adam Gase, Bell (shoulder) is slated to practice Saturday, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

With that, Bell should be available for Monday night's game against the Browns, barring any setbacks. It remains to be seen, however, if the running back draws an official questionable designation for the contest. Given that top QB Sam Darnold is in line to miss time due to mononucleosis, and that starting wideout Quincy Enunwa has been lost to a season-ending neck issue, Bell's already high profile in the team's offense figures to remain constant as long as he's healthy enough to take the field. In Week 1, he logged all 71 of the Jets' snaps on offense.

