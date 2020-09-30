Bell (hamstring) believes he'll be ready to return from injured reserve Week 5 for the Jets' game against the Cardinals, barring an unforeseen setback, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

If Bell's prediction comes to pass, he'll end up spending the minimum amount of time on IR after he was shut down following Week 1 with the hamstring injury. Though he reportedly cut down weight during the offseason, Bell drew poor reviews from beat reporters for his play during training camp, and he managed only 14 yards on six carries in the Jets' season-opening loss to the Bills prior to his departure. As a result, Bell may not be a lock to reclaim the high-volume, three-down role he's enjoyed for most of his career once the Jets reinstate him from the IR.