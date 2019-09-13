Play

Bell (shoulder) was listed as limited on the Jets' estimated injury report Friday.

According to coach Adam Gase, Bell was "over-aggressive" during Wednesday's session, which precipitated an MRI of his shoulder Thursday and lack of participation in the Jets' first official session of Week 2, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. The exam came back clear, after which Bell noted that he's "fine," according to Adam Maya of NFL.com. Gase confirmed that Bell will be on the practice field Saturday, with his activity level there forecasting his eventual designation for Monday's game versus the Browns. Assuming Bell plays, as expected, he'll be without quarterback Sam Darnold due to a bout with mononucleosis.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week