Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Gets receiving score in Jets debut
Bell rushed 17 times for 60 yards and caught six of nine targets for 32 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Bills. He also caught a two-point conversion.
With a five-yard carry on his first touch, Bell became the fastest player in league history to reach 8,000 scrimmage yards, doing so in just 63 games. He didn't find much running room in this defensive struggle but flashed his pass-catching skills on a third-quarter possession, scoring New York's lone offensive touchdown with a nine-yard reception and following it up with a two-point conversion. Bell's supporting cast looks notably weaker than it was in Pittsburgh, but the versatile running back should still flourish given his tremendous skill set.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 1 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...