Bell rushed 17 times for 60 yards and caught six of nine targets for 32 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Bills. He also caught a two-point conversion.

With a five-yard carry on his first touch, Bell became the fastest player in league history to reach 8,000 scrimmage yards, doing so in just 63 games. He didn't find much running room in this defensive struggle but flashed his pass-catching skills on a third-quarter possession, scoring New York's lone offensive touchdown with a nine-yard reception and following it up with a two-point conversion. Bell's supporting cast looks notably weaker than it was in Pittsburgh, but the versatile running back should still flourish given his tremendous skill set.