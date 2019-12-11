Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Good to go for Week 15
Bell (illness) doesn't carry an injury designation into Thursday's game against the Ravens, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
The Jets listed Bell as a full practice participant Monday through Wednesday, which confirms that he's moved past the illness that kept him out of action in the Week 14 win over the Dolphins. He'll be needed plenty Thursday, as top backup Bilal Powell (ankle/illness) has already been ruled out and No. 3 option Ty Montgomery (foot/hip) is listed as questionable.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 15 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ryan Tannehill's emergence as a must-start quarterback took us by surprise, but Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Injuries have made figuring out who to start at wide receiver harder every week. Jamey Eisenberg's...