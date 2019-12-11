Play

Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Good to go for Week 15

Bell (illness) doesn't carry an injury designation into Thursday's game against the Ravens, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The Jets listed Bell as a full practice participant Monday through Wednesday, which confirms that he's moved past the illness that kept him out of action in the Week 14 win over the Dolphins. He'll be needed plenty Thursday, as top backup Bilal Powell (ankle/illness) has already been ruled out and No. 3 option Ty Montgomery (foot/hip) is listed as questionable.

