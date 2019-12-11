Play

Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Good to go

Bell (illness) doesn't carry an injury designation for Thursday night's game against the Ravens, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The Jets listed Bell as a full practice participant Monday through Wednesday, which confirms that he's past the illness that kept him out of action in Week 14. He'll be needed plenty Thursday night, with Bilal Powell (ankle/illness) already ruled out and Ty Montgomery (foot/hip) listed as questionable this week.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories