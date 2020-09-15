The Jets will place Bell (hamstring) on injured reserve Tuesday, Kimberly Jones of NFL Network reports.

Due to the NFL's new IR rules for 2020, Bell won't have to be shut down for the season or miss at least eight games after exiting the Jets' Week 1 loss to the Bills with the hamstring injury. Instead, he'll be eligible to come off the IR as soon as Week 5, assuming he heals from the hamstring injury as anticipated. In the interim, the Jets are left with the 37-year-old Frank Gore and rookie La'Mical Perine (ankle) as the only healthy options on the 53-man roster. Gore should pick up the start against one of his former teams (the 49ers) in Week 2, but expect him to share work with Perine, if healthy. The Jets are likely to add at least one more back to the roster before the weekend, with Josh Adams --- who carried twice for eight yards and a touchdown to go with two receptions in Week 1 -- a prime candidate to be called up from the practice squad.