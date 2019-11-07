Jets' Le'Veon Bell: In line for limited session
Bell (knee) is scheduled to participate in practice on a limited basis Thursday according to head coach Adam Gase, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
Stay tuned for the official practice report, but this appears to be a positive development for Bell's prospects of playing in Week 10. While the team promoted Josh Adams from the practice squad to serve as an insurance policy while Bell deals with knee soreness, the backfield situation is one that holds a lot of question marks three days away from the home matchup against the Giants. Even if Thursday's scheduled session goes well, fantasy owners would ideally like to see him log a full practice Friday before being able to confidently deploying him in Week 10.
