Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Likely not playing in preseason
Bell likely won't suit up until the regular season, Nick Wojton of SNY TV reports.
The Jets don't see much reason to add any preseason mileage to their newly-signed workhorse, so Bell will likely remain out for the next two exhibition contests after already sitting the first two. While it would be encouraging to see Bell on the field after a year away from football, head coach Adam Gase has been happy with his results in practice and should hand Bell all the work he can handle once the games start to count.
