Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Listed as questionable for Week 11

Bell (ribs/knee/illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Washington, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

The Jets' robust Week 11 injury report lists four players as out, one as doubtful and eight (including Bell) as questionable. Of that group, we suspect that Bell -- who logged limited practices both Thursday and Friday -- is among the players who will suit up Sunday, and fortunately for those considering the Jets' top back in fantasy lineups this weekend, the team kicks off at 1:00 ET.