Bell (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Browns, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Just as head coach Adam Gase suggested Friday, Bell was able to participate in practice on a limited basis Saturday which would seem to suggest the star running back will be available for the team's prime-time matchup against the Browns. Unfortunately for Bell, he'll be without his starting quarterback as Sam Darnold was ruled out indefinitely with mononucleosis, leaving Trevor Siemian as the No. 1 quarterback come Monday.