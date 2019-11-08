Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Looking good for Week 10

Bell (knee) will be limited at practice Friday, but head coach Adam Gase said "it looks good" when asked about Bell's chances of playing Sunday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Bell was unable to practice Wednesday as a result of his injury, but with him practicing each of the following days, it's looking like he will be good to go for Week 10. The Jets will reveal Bell's official status for Sunday's game against the Giants after practice, but a final call on his availability may not come until game day.