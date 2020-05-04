Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Looks set for lighter load

Coach Adam Gase said Monday that the Jets plan to take a "less is more" approach to Bell's usage in 2020, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

"Hopefully, we can get some of the younger backs to where we can make a good one-two punch," Gase said, "to where we can really excel instead of feeling like it's just all on him all the time." Bell accounted for 311 combined carries and catches as the Jets' workhorse last season, but his efficiency (3.2 YPC) didn't nearly match his levels from 2014-17 with the Steelers. The 28-year-old's three-down skillset and fully guaranteed $13.5 million salary for 2020 no doubt locks him in as New York's top option, but it looks as though the team will count on at least one of La'Mical Perine, Kenneth Dixon or Josh Adams to step up as a backfield complement to Bell, which would eat into his total touches but could boost his effectiveness.