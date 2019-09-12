Jets' Le'Veon Bell: MRI on tap
Bell is slated to undergo an MRI on his shoulder, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Per Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, coach Adam Gase suggests that Bell's shoulder issue "could be just soreness. We don't think it's anything worse than that. But we're probably being a little extra cautious." With that in mind, we'll consider the running back day-to-day in advance of Monday's game against the Browns. Next up for carries in the event that Bell is limited or unable to play in Week 2 is Ty Montgomery, with Bilal Powell presumably a candidate to suit up Monday after being inactive for the Jets' season opener.
