Jets' Le'Veon Bell: No major shoulder damage
An MRI on Bell's shoulder revealed no major damage or tears, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Great news for the Jets, who are poised to be without the services of QB Sam Darnold for the next few weeks. Bell's status will still need to be monitored as Monday night's game against the Browns approaches, but this news implies that the running back -- who did not practice Thursday -- is in the day-to-day category in advance of Week 2 action.
