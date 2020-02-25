Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Not mentioned in trade talks
General manager Joe Douglas said Bell hasn't been a topic of trade discussion, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
This doesn't mean the Jets won't listen to offers, but it does stand to reason that they'd have a hard time trading a running back with a fully guaranteed $13 million salary for 2020. Adam Gase may never have wanted to sign Bell in the first place, but the coach did reiterate Tuesday that he's been pleased with the running back's preparation, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. Gase also said it isn't a big deal if Bell decides to skip voluntary portions of the offseason program, something that drew considerable media attention last year.
