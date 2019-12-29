Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Not much burst after move to NY
Bell rushed 16 times for 41 yards and caught all five of his targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 13-6 win over Buffalo.
Bell finishes his first season in New York with 789 rushing yards on 245 carries for a career-low average of 3.2 yards per carry. He was involved as a receiver with 66 catches for 461 yards, but Bell didn't demonstrate much explosiveness -- his longest play from scrimmage went only 23 yards and he scored just four total touchdowns. Despite his pedestrian production following a year off, there are reasons for optimism heading into the second year of Bell's four-year deal with the Jets. The team finished the season 6-2 in the second half after going 1-7 in the first half, and it's unlikely the Jets will add any significant backfield competition for Bell given his hefty salary.
