Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Not playing Sunday

Bell (illness) was downgraded to out ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

After Bell was unable to practice Thursday or Friday, it became apparent he was in serious jeopardy of missing Sunday's game. The Jets took the drama out of the decision early, ruling Bell out for Week 14 after re-evaluating him Saturday. According to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Bilal Powell and Ty Montgomery are the top candidates to shoulder the load while Bell is out, with the former likely representing the better option for fantasy purposes. Powell has carried the ball just 32 times for 125 yards to go along with four catches for 14 receiving yards this season, but he's out-snapped Montgomery each of the last six weeks, albeit by a marginal amount.