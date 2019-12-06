Play

Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Not practicing Friday

Bell (illness) won't practice Friday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Bell's illness will prevent him from taking the practice field for a second day in a row. While illnesses aren't generally as much of a concern as structural injuries, Bell's ailment may be a bit more serious than usual, as head coach Adam Gase said he was unsure of the running back's status for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. The Jets will provide another update on Bell's status at some point Friday, but based on Gase's comments, a final call on his Week 14 availability may not come until game day. Fortunately for fantasy managers relying on Bell, the Jets kick off among the early wave of games Sunday.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories