Bell hasn't been present at the Jets' team facility since the first week of voluntary workouts, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

This doesn't seem to be a point of contention, as Bell likely informed the Jets of his plan when he signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract last month. He's always preferred to work out on his own during the offseason -- something that may have played a role in his inability to secure a long-term contract with Pittsburgh. In any case, the 27-year-old has plenty of time to get in shape and learn coach Adam Gase's playbook before rejoining his teammates for OTAs in May or mandatory minicamp in June. Gase said he'll be cautious about overworking his star runner, but it will be tough to take Bell off the field for more than a breather when the backfield alternatives are Ty Montgomery, Elijah McGuire, Trenton Cannon and De'Angelo Henderson.