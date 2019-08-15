Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Not slated to play Thursday
Bell is not in line to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Falcons, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
With the Jets working Bell into the mix carefully given that he didn't play a down last season as a result of his contract dispute, it's unclear if the running back will see any action in the team's third preseason game, Aug. 24 against the Saints.
