Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Nursing shoulder soreness
Bell did not practice Thursday due to a sore shoulder, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.
It's a little concerning that this news for Bell is coming later in the week, but the Jets have an extra day of preparation with their Week 2 outing coming on Monday night. Regardless, there doesn't seem to be much concern surrounding Bell's status, so it would be surprising if he wasn't active against the Browns. Consider the tailback to be day-to-day at this point in the week.
More News
-
Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Gets receiving score in Jets debut•
-
Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Preparing for heavy use•
-
Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Likely not playing in preseason•
-
Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Not slated to play Thursday•
-
Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Won't play Thursday•
-
Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Still building chemistry in NY•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 2 QB Preview: Newton bounceback
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 2 including...
-
News & Notes: Surgery likely for Guice
Chris Towers looks at all the latest news and notes around the league, and how it all impacts...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...