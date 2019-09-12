Bell did not practice Thursday due to a sore shoulder, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

It's a little concerning that this news for Bell is coming later in the week, but the Jets have an extra day of preparation with their Week 2 outing coming on Monday night. Regardless, there doesn't seem to be much concern surrounding Bell's status, so it would be surprising if he wasn't active against the Browns. Consider the tailback to be day-to-day at this point in the week.

