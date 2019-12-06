Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Officially questionable for Sunday

Bell (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

An ailment kept Bell from practicing Thursday and Friday, so the Jets will presumably wait and see how he progresses over the weekend before determining his status when he reports to the facility Sunday morning. Fortunately, the Jets and Dolphins will kick off among the early wave of games at 1 p.m. ET, leaving Bell's fantasy managers with some alternatives to turn to in the event he's ruled out. Bilal Powell and Ty Montgomery are the Jets' next men up on the depth chart at running back.