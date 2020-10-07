Bell (hamstring) will practice Wednesday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Per Vacchiano, it "sounds like the plan" is to activate Bell off IR in advance of Sunday's game against the Cardinals. If that's the case, Bell would presumably reclaim his position as the Jets' top back, with Frank Gore moving to a complementary role and La'Mical Perine also in the mix. That said, it remains to be seen how heavily the 0-4 team will use Bell in his expected return to action in Week 5, though such a scenario could provide a needed boost to an offense that will be helmed by Joe Flacco on Sunday, with starting QB Sam Darnold out with a shoulder injury.