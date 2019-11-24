Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Over 100 scrimmage yards

Bell rushed 12 times for 49 yards and caught all five of his targets for 59 yards in Sunday's 34-3 win over the Raiders.

Bell topped 100 yards from scrimmage, but his fantasy owners will certainly be left wanting more considering his team won in blowout fashion. Quarterback Sam Darnold scored a four-yard rushing touchdown and threw for a pair of one-yard scores, preventing Bell from capitalizing on the team's opportunities in close. Bell has just four total touchdowns this season, but this scoreless game interrupted a two-game touchdown streak. He'll have a nice opportunity to get back into the end zone against the winless Bengals in Week 13.