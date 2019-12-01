Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Plodding ways continue

Bell rushed 10 times for 32 yards and caught four of five targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 22-6 loss to the Bengals.

Bell had a 23-yard run called back on a holding call, and he didn't manage more than seven yards on any of his official rushing attempts. The 27-year-old running back has lacked explosiveness, failing to produce a run of 20-plus yards all season. While New York's poor offensive line can be blamed for some of Bell's struggles, he hasn't made the most of his opportunities in the open field when he's gotten them. The Jets continue to feed Bell as both a runner and a receiver, and his volume should be enough to make him a solid option at home against the Dolphins in Week 14.