Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Plodding ways continue
Bell rushed 10 times for 32 yards and caught four of five targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 22-6 loss to the Bengals.
Bell had a 23-yard run called back on a holding call, and he didn't manage more than seven yards on any of his official rushing attempts. The 27-year-old running back has lacked explosiveness, failing to produce a run of 20-plus yards all season. While New York's poor offensive line can be blamed for some of Bell's struggles, he hasn't made the most of his opportunities in the open field when he's gotten them. The Jets continue to feed Bell as both a runner and a receiver, and his volume should be enough to make him a solid option at home against the Dolphins in Week 14.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Injury Report: Question marks
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 13, with one big name ruled out late that...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Trust in Chiefs?
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 13, including how to handle the Chiefs...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 13 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Sam Darnold has turned his season around, and another prime matchup for Week 13 makes him Jamey...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Week 13 is huge for lots of Fantasy teams with playoff spots on the line,and there lots to...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...