Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Posts dud in Jacksonville
Bell rushed nine times for 23 yards and caught three of five targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 29-15 loss to Jacksonville.
This was a clunker from Bell, who had neither volume nor effectiveness on his side. Bell set a new season-low for touches, having previously recorded no fewer than 15 in any game as a Jet. On the bright side, Bell gets an ideal opportunity to bounce back in Week 9 against the lowly Dolphins.
