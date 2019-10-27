Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Posts dud in Jacksonville

Bell rushed nine times for 23 yards and caught three of five targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 29-15 loss to Jacksonville.

This was a clunker from Bell, who had neither volume nor effectiveness on his side. Bell set a new season-low for touches, having previously recorded no fewer than 15 in any game as a Jet. On the bright side, Bell gets an ideal opportunity to bounce back in Week 9 against the lowly Dolphins.