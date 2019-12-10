Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Practices in full Monday
Bell (illness) was listed as a full participant on Monday's practice estimate.
Bell was ruled out in advance of the Jets' Week 14 matchup with the Dolphins due to an illness, which kept him away from team facilities last Thursday and Friday. After a period of rest, he's back with the Jets on Monday and would have been well enough to take part in every drill, if they held practice. Earlier Monday, coach Adam Gase told Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News that Bell is "pretty close to 100 percent. He's not contagious anymore." Bell may immediately retake a workhorse role Thursday at Baltimore due to the banged up state of the backfield: Bilal Powell is dealing with an ankle injury and illness, while Ty Montgomery has foot and hip issues.
