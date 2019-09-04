Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Preparing for heavy use
Bell said "don't hold back" when he discussed his Week 1 role with coach Adam Gase, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.
Bell handled massive workloads in Pittsburgh prior to his big payday, so he won't be hesitant to do the same now that he has his desired financial security. The Jets got solid work from Ty Montgomery during the preseason, but we have multiple years worth of evidence suggesting the drop-off from Bell to his new backup is huge. Gase mentioned Wednesday that none of the other running backs he's coached compare to Bell. It sounds like the 27-year-old will be busy in Sunday's season opener against a solid Bills defense.
