Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Primed for more touches

Coach Adam Gase blames himself for Bell getting only 12 touches in Sunday's 29-15 loss to the Jaguars, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. "We have to make sure [Bell] has touches," Gase said. "Last week was bad. That was on me."

Overall team strength tends to be a major factor for running back workloads, though less so for prolific pass catchers like Bell, who averaged 6.3 and 5.7 receptions per game his final two seasons in Pittsburgh. He's down to 4.6 through seven appearances this year, but with just 5.8 yards per catch as well as career-low marks for carries per game (15.6), rushing yards per game (49.9) and yards per carry (3.2). Bell does rank second among all RBs with 91 percent snap share, and a Week 9 matchup with the Dolphins should at least provide temporary relief. Miami has given up the fourth-most fantasy points to RBs under standard scoring, yielding 4.9 YPC and 7.7 yards per target to the position, along with nine touchdowns in seven games.