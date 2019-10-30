Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Primed for more touches
Coach Adam Gase blames himself for Bell getting only 12 touches in Sunday's 29-15 loss to the Jaguars, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. "We have to make sure [Bell] has touches," Gase said. "Last week was bad. That was on me."
Overall team strength tends to be a major factor for running back workloads, though less so for prolific pass catchers like Bell, who averaged 6.3 and 5.7 receptions per game his final two seasons in Pittsburgh. He's down to 4.6 through seven appearances this year, but with just 5.8 yards per catch as well as career-low marks for carries per game (15.6), rushing yards per game (49.9) and yards per carry (3.2). Bell does rank second among all RBs with 91 percent snap share, and a Week 9 matchup with the Dolphins should at least provide temporary relief. Miami has given up the fourth-most fantasy points to RBs under standard scoring, yielding 4.9 YPC and 7.7 yards per target to the position, along with nine touchdowns in seven games.
More News
-
Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Posts dud in Jacksonville•
-
Jets' Le'Veon Bell: New season high in rushing•
-
Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Scores first rushing TD as Jet•
-
Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Totals 88 yards on 22 touches•
-
Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Bottled up as offense struggles•
-
Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Double-digit receptions on MNF•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 news & notes: TNF injuries
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 9.
-
Rankings: Deadline fallout
Our trio of Fantasy experts break down every trade that did and didn't happen at the deadline,...
-
Fantasy Football Week 9 rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 TE Preview: Back to streamers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 9 at tight end, including streaming...
-
Best Week 9 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 9 WR preview: Sit Fitz
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 9, including...