Bell carried the ball 13 times for 60 yards and caught his only target for seven yards in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Cardinals.

After missing three games with a hamstring strain, Bell returned to action and averaged a solid 4.6 yards a carry, although his workload was limited in another blowout loss for the Jets. He'll remain the team's top backfield option in Week 6 against the Chargers, but whether Joe Flacco or Sam Darnold (shoulder) is under center, Bell's chances of making a big impact in a sluggish offense will be low.