As expected, Bell (hamstring) has been activated off injured reserve by the Jets ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Cardinals, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Bell pulled his left hamstring in Week 1 and has been sidelined since. He will now look to spark the Jets' struggling offense by re-taking his position as the team's top back. As a result, Frank Gore should revert back to a complementary/short-yardage role. The veteran will be taking handoffs from Joe Flacco, as Sam Darnold (shoulder) has been ruled out.